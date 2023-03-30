Thursday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) versus the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at Orleans Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of UAB. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

UAB vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, North Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-0.2)

UAB (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

North Texas is 15-14-0 against the spread this season compared to UAB's 14-16-0 ATS record. The Mean Green are 14-15-0 and the Blazers are 20-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. North Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while UAB has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +416 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (184th in college basketball).

UAB ranks second in the country at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 31.3 its opponents average.

UAB makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

UAB has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (78th in college basketball).

