How to Watch UAB vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Blazers have also won four games in a row.
UAB vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
- This season, UAB has a 21-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.
- The Blazers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.
- The Blazers put up 25.6 more points per game (81.3) than the Mean Green allow (55.7).
- UAB has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- At home UAB is putting up 83.6 points per game, 5.3 more than it is averaging on the road (78.3).
- At home, the Blazers concede 65.9 points per game. Away, they allow 74.6.
- At home, UAB drains 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.4 more than it averages on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.0%) than on the road (36.7%).
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 77-59
|Bartow Arena
|3/22/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 67-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|3/28/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 88-86
|Orleans Arena
|3/30/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Orleans Arena
