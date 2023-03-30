The North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Blazers have also won four games in a row.

UAB vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

This season, UAB has a 21-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Blazers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.

The Blazers put up 25.6 more points per game (81.3) than the Mean Green allow (55.7).

UAB has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

At home UAB is putting up 83.6 points per game, 5.3 more than it is averaging on the road (78.3).

At home, the Blazers concede 65.9 points per game. Away, they allow 74.6.

At home, UAB drains 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.4 more than it averages on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.0%) than on the road (36.7%).

UAB Schedule