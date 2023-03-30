How to Watch the Predators vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) will host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) on Thursday, with the Penguins coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.
You can see the Penguins try to hold off the Predators on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Predators vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/28/2023
|Predators
|Penguins
|3-1 PIT
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 215 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Predators' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|76
|13
|39
|52
|38
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|42
|14
|20
|34
|12
|20
|44.1%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins rank 21st in goals against, conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Penguins' 238 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|74
|31
|54
|85
|55
|55
|53.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|74
|25
|52
|77
|100
|74
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|70
|33
|34
|67
|42
|38
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|74
|25
|28
|53
|37
|27
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|70
|25
|20
|45
|36
|33
|26.7%
