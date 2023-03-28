Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Cavaliers matchup.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pick 'Em
|239
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|238.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-1)
|237
|-111
|-111
|Tipico
|Hawks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 118 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +12 scoring differential overall.
- The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 112.2 points per game, 24th in league, and giving up 106.5 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +430 scoring differential.
- These teams average a combined 230.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams together surrender 224.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
- Cleveland has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
Hawks and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+30000
|+8000
|-110
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1600
|-
