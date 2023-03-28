The Boston Bruins (57-11-5, on a seven-game winning streak) host the Nashville Predators (36-28-8) at TD Garden. The contest on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on .

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 while putting up 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 12.5%). They have conceded 32 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 5, Predators 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-330)

Bruins (-330) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 10-8-18 record in overtime contests this season and a 36-28-8 overall record.

Nashville has earned 36 points (15-7-6) in its 28 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 13 games this season when the Predators ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-10-1).

Nashville has 21 points (9-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Predators have earned 53 points in their 35 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 14-9-3 (31 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 45 games, going 22-18-5 to record 49 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 2nd 3.73 Goals Scored 2.76 28th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 9th 32.8 Shots 29.8 23rd 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 12th 22% Power Play % 18.1% 26th 1st 85.9% Penalty Kill % 81% 11th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Predators vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.