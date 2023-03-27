Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and Maryland Terrapins (28-6) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 76-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.

The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent outing 59-43 against UCLA on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 16 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

Maryland Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Terrapins defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-68, on February 21.

The Terrapins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 50.4 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1050 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game.

In conference matchups, South Carolina scores fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (80.4).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, South Carolina has been better at home this season, giving up 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 in road games.

The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points fewer than the 80.4 they've scored this season.

