The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Grizzlies vs. Hawks with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 31-23 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Hawks score an average of 118 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 33-20.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 118.6 points per game, 1.2 more than on the road (117.4). On defense they give up 116.4 points per game at home, 2.7 less than away (119.1).

Atlanta is allowing fewer points at home (116.4 per game) than on the road (119.1).

This season the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries