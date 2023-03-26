Nicolai Hojgaard currently leads the way (-14, +300 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship .

Corales Puntacana Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
  • TV: Golf Channel
Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win

Nicolai Hojgaard

  • Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-14)
  • Odds to Win: +300

Hojgaard Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 6 3 26th
Round 2 65 -7 7 0 2nd
Round 3 66 -6 6 0 3rd

Wyndham Clark

  • Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 3 0 10th
Round 2 65 -7 5 0 2nd
Round 3 69 -3 4 3 16th

Thomas Detry

  • Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +500

Detry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 -2 5 3 18th
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 16th
Round 3 65 -7 7 0 1st

Matt Wallace

  • Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Wallace Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 6 1 3rd
Round 2 66 -6 6 0 7th
Round 3 70 -2 5 1 27th

Tyler Duncan

  • Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Duncan Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 3 4 26th
Round 2 65 -7 8 1 2nd
Round 3 67 -5 6 1 8th

Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Taylor Pendrith 70th (+3) +2000
Austin Eckroat 7th (-12) +2000
Martin Trainer 7th (-12) +2500
Ricky Barnes 7th (-12) +3300
Kelly Kraft 19th (-7) +4000
Andrew Novak 52nd (-2) +4000
Dylan Wu 28th (-6) +4500
Kevin Tway 38th (-4) +4500
Brandon Matthews 19th (-7) +5000
Max McGreevy 63rd (-1) +6600

