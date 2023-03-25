Predators vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) take on the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken fell to the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-135)
|Predators (+115)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville is 11-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Nashville has played 35 games this season with over 6 goals.
Predators vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|246 (8th)
|Goals
|195 (28th)
|225 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (11th)
|39 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|52 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Four of Nashville's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6.
- The Predators have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (195 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Predators' 204 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -9.
