The Seattle Kraken (off a loss in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a win) will clash on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/23/2023 Predators Kraken 2-1 (F/SO) NAS
11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have given up 204 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 69 21 33 54 59 35 53.2%
Tyson Barrie 73 11 37 48 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 39 14 19 33 9 17 43.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
  • The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 71 13 45 58 49 43 -
Jared McCann 68 34 22 56 23 49 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 71 16 38 54 27 48 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 69 19 30 49 40 47 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 70 11 32 43 24 56 49.5%

