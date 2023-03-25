When the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls face off in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Michigan State 98-93 in OT. With 22 points, Keyontae Johnson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Its leading scorer was Davis with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is tops on his team in assists per contest (8.1), and also puts up 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.5 steals (eighth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson paces his team in both points (17.7) and rebounds (6.9) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Desi Sills is averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Cam Carter posts 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and produces 5.4 rebounds.

The Owls receive 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.

Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls in rebounding (6.4 per game), and produces 10.2 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd is posting a team-high 2.6 assists per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Bryan Greenlee is putting up 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 18 3.9 9.4 2.9 0 2.7 Keyontae Johnson 17.8 5.2 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10.7 6.1 1.1 1 1.1 0.5 Desi Sills 7.9 3.4 2 0.8 0.6 0.2 Cam Carter 6.9 3.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.9

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)