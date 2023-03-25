John Collins will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Collins put up 16 points in a 125-124 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this article we will break down Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 12.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 4.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 21.5 20.7 18.7 PR 19.5 19.5 17.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of John Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

John Collins Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 118.2 points per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers give up 26.2 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 27 7 8 0 1 1 1 12/27/2022 30 26 10 0 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.