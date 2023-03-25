The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) on March 25, 2023.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48%).
  • In games Atlanta shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 22-10 overall.
  • The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.
  • The Hawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pacers give up (118.2).
  • When Atlanta scores more than 118.2 points, it is 22-10.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Hawks are scoring 117.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is ceding 116 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.1.
  • The Hawks are draining 10.6 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 2.1% points worse than they're averaging in away games (10.9, 36.4%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Trae Young Questionable Calf
De'Andre Hunter Questionable Knee
Jalen Johnson Out Hamstring

