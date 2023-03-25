How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) on March 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 22-10 overall.
- The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.
- The Hawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pacers give up (118.2).
- When Atlanta scores more than 118.2 points, it is 22-10.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are scoring 117.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is ceding 116 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.1.
- The Hawks are draining 10.6 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 2.1% points worse than they're averaging in away games (10.9, 36.4%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Calf
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Hamstring
