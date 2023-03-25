The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Pacers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)

Pacers (+ 9) Pick OU: Under (242)



The Pacers (39-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 8.9% more often than the Hawks (32-39-2) this year.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 9 or more (62.5%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 54.8% of the time this season (40 out of 73). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (37 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 23-34, while the Hawks are 25-17 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is giving up 117.6 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth-best).

The Hawks rank 19th in the NBA with 24.6 dimes per game.

So far this season, the Hawks are draining 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (20th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

So far this year, Atlanta has taken 67.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 32.9% from three-point land (24.2% of the team's baskets).

