On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Hawks average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 117.6 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers' -195 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 118.2 per outing (26th in league).

The two teams average 233.2 points per game combined, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 235.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 32-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Indiana is 39-34-1 ATS this season.

Hawks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +30000 +8000 -134 Pacers +100000 +90000 +2200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.