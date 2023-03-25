On March 25, NCAA Tournament play features two Elite Eight games, including the best contest of the day, a matchup that pits No. 4 UConn against No. 3 Gonzaga. Below, you'll find additional info on betting odds, game times, and details on how to watch today's March Madness tilts.

Watch select tournament games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Kansas State

TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic vs Kansas State Odds

Favorite: Kansas State (-1.5)

Kansas State (-1.5) Total: 143.5

143.5 Kansas State Moneyline: -130

-130 Florida Atlantic Moneyline: +110

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 4 UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch UConn vs Gonzaga

TV: TBS

UConn vs Gonzaga Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

Odds are current as of March 25 at 12:39 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.