A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) meeting with a trip to the South Region bracket final on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 136.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In 23 of 33 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have combined to total more than 136.5 points.

The average total in Alabama's matchups this year is 150.5, 14 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.

Alabama has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 78.9% chance to win.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

When Alabama puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

