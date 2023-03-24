Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC Yum! Center at 6:30 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

In its previous game, Alabama topped Maryland on Saturday, 73-51. Jahvon Quinerly scored a team-high 22 points (and added two assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State topped Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Micah Parrish scored a team-high 16 points (and chipped in zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller puts up 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Mark Sears posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles Bediako posts 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.6% from the floor.

Quinerly posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is No. 1 on the Aztecs in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (2.1), and produces 3.9 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he averages 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nathan Mensah is putting up a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field.

The Aztecs get 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)