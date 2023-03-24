On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) meet at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its most recent game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 22 points, plus two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State beat Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Micah Parrish scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller averages 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Clowney puts up 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the field.

Quinerly leads the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game), and he delivers 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is posting a team-high 3.3 assists per contest. He's also producing 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor, and 32.4% from beyond the arc resulting in 1 triples per game.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

The Aztecs receive 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)