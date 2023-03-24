Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the San Diego State Aztecs in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Alabama defeated Maryland 73-51. With 22 points, Jahvon Quinerly was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its most recent game, San Diego State beat Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Micah Parrish scored a team-high 16 points (and added zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller averages 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Clowney posts 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 29.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Sears is putting up 12.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Quinerly puts up a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is putting up team highs in points (13 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is delivering 3.9 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he contributes 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell gives the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Aztecs receive 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jaedon LeDee.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)