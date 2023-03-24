When the Alabama Crimson Tide and San Diego State Aztecs square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Friday at 6:30 PM ET, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, Alabama beat Maryland on Saturday, 73-51. Its leading scorer was Jahvon Quinerly with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its most recent game versus Furman, 75-52, on Saturday. Micah Parrish starred with 16 points, and also had six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller paces the Crimson Tide with 19.1 points per contest and 8.2 rebounds, while also posting 2 assists.

Noah Clowney puts up 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears is averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Quinerly leads his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game), and he delivers 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he posts 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell gets the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is No. 1 on the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and averages 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee gives the Aztecs 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)