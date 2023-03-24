Friday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) versus the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The total has been set at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama is 21-12-0 against the spread this season compared to San Diego State's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide are 15-18-0 and the Aztecs are 13-19-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It records 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per outing.

Alabama makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (177th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action), 2.0 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +308 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

