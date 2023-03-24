Friday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) against the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is projected to cover the spread (7.5) versus Alabama. The two sides are expected to go over the 136.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +275

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the Aztecs' games have gone over. The two teams average 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama pulls down 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Alabama makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (178th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allow 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action), two more than the 11.3 it forces on average (239th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and allowing 63.1 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +308 scoring differential.

San Diego State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.8.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.8%.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

