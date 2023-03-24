Friday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Alabama coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The total is currently listed at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +275

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has gone 21-12-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide are 15-18-0 and the Aztecs are 13-19-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 122nd in college basketball) and have a +508 scoring differential overall.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It records 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per contest.

Alabama makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.7 more than its opponents (5.4).

The Crimson Tide rank 81st in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +308 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The 33.1 rebounds per game San Diego State accumulates rank 95th in the country, 5.3 more than the 27.8 its opponents collect.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

San Diego State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

