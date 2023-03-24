Friday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) taking on the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) at 6:30 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 136.5 total.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -375, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has a 21-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Diego State, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 13-19-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (122nd in college basketball). They have a +508 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The 40.9 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 32.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Alabama hits 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide put up 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (239th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +308 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State records 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

San Diego State has won the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (98th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (160th in college basketball).

