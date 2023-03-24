Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to decide which of the teams is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at TBA.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-6.5)
|136.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7)
|136.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-6.5)
|136
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have hit the over.
- San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.
- Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +400
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +400. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 20% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.