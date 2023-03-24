Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.
- San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +4000.
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.