Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) hitting the court against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the South Regional final.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7)
|138
|-325
|+270
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7)
|138
|-345
|+260
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.
- San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.
- Aztecs games have gone over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +320
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+320), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +320.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 23.8%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 71st-biggest change.
- San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
