Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:30 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 34 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- Alabama is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +340.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have experienced the 71st-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.