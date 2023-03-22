The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Under (241.5)
  • The Timberwolves' .466 ATS win percentage (34-37-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .431 mark (31-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.2% of the time this season (39 out of 72). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (34 out of 73).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 17-17, while the Hawks are 11-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA on offense (117.6 points scored per game) and ranked 24th on defense (117.5 points allowed).
  • The Hawks are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

