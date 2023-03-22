Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - March 22
Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) and Atlanta Hawks (36-36) will square off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards and Dejounte Murray are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Hawks, respectively.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Hawks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Hawks beat the Pistons on Tuesday, 129-107. Young scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in 12 assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|30
|3
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|John Collins
|15
|8
|1
|1
|1
|2
Hawks Players to Watch
- Murray is posting 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Clint Capela is posting a team-high 11.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 64.4% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).
- John Collins is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|25.2
|4
|9.7
|1.5
|0
|2.5
|Dejounte Murray
|16.4
|4.7
|5.3
|1.6
|0
|0.9
|Clint Capela
|11.5
|10.4
|0.8
|0.7
|1.1
|0
|Onyeka Okongwu
|11.1
|6.6
|0.9
|0.9
|1.2
|0.1
|De'Andre Hunter
|15
|3.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.5
|1.2
