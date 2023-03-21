Something has to give when the Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6, on a three-game losing streak) host the Nashville Predators (34-26-8, also losers of three straight). The matchup on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG-B Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-140) Predators (+120) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Nashville has a record of 7-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 45.5% chance to win.

Nashville has played 29 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Predators vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 247 (3rd) Goals 187 (28th) 254 (27th) Goals Allowed 200 (11th) 56 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 54 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over three times.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (187 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Predators have given up 200 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -13.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.