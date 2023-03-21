Hawks vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-13.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- In 29 games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.
- Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 235 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Hawks' ATS record is 31-40-0 this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.
Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|29
|40.8%
|117.4
|228.3
|117.6
|236.1
|232.7
|Pistons
|21
|29.2%
|110.9
|228.3
|118.5
|236.1
|227.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- Five of Hawks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has played better at home, covering 15 times in 34 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.
- The Hawks record 117.4 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons give up.
- When Atlanta totals more than 118.5 points, it is 18-12 against the spread and 21-9 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|31-40
|0-0
|40-31
|Pistons
|32-40
|1-5
|36-36
Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pistons
|117.4
|110.9
|5
|28
|18-12
|14-3
|21-9
|10-7
|117.6
|118.5
|24
|29
|18-4
|19-18
|18-4
|10-27
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.