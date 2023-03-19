The UAB Blazers (26-9) and the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) play in a game with no set line at Bartow Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UAB Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 20 of UAB's 26 games with a set total.

So far this season, the Blazers have compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread.

Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 14.8% more often than UAB (14-16-0) this year.

UAB vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 81.6 151.8 70.5 136.8 147.3 Morehead State 70.2 151.8 66.3 136.8 138.5

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Blazers have hit the over six times.

The Blazers record 15.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Eagles give up (66.3).

When UAB puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 12-13 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

UAB vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

UAB vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits

UAB Morehead State 16-2 Home Record 14-2 6-5 Away Record 8-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 84 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

