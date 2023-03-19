Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kentucky securing the victory. Game time is at 2:40 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Kentucky. The two teams are projected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -1.5

Kentucky -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -125, Kansas State +105

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kentucky has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas State is 21-10-0. The Kentucky Wildcats have a 19-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Kansas State Wildcats have a record of 16-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 150.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats have a +233 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and are giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.6 boards. It is pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.9 per contest.

Kentucky hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Kentucky Wildcats average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and allow 88.6 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

Kentucky has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (310th in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +219 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 32.2 rebounds per game, 149th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.9.

Kansas State makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kansas State Wildcats commit 13.7 per game (322nd in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

