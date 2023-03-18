The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-7.5) 127.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • UCLA has compiled a 20-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Bruins' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 31 times this season.

UCLA Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • Bookmakers rate UCLA lower (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (second-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have had the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1600 at the beginning to +900.
  • The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 24th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

