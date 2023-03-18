The North Alabama Lions (18-14) will look to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on FloSports.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Utah Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline

North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

North Alabama has compiled a 15-12-2 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 8 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Southern Utah has put together a 16-12-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Thunderbirds' 30 games this season have hit the over.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.