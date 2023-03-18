How to Watch North Alabama vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (18-14) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (22-12) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The contest airs on FloSports.
North Alabama vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.5% the Thunderbirds' opponents have shot this season.
- North Alabama has compiled a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thunderbirds sit at 94th.
- The Lions' 74.9 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 74.3 the Thunderbirds allow.
- North Alabama has a 16-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- At home North Alabama is putting up 81.8 points per game, 12.0 more than it is averaging away (69.8).
- At home, the Lions allow 68.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 78.8.
- North Alabama sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.1%) than on the road (34.3%).
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 79-66
|Flowers Hall
|2/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 92-83
|Flowers Hall
|2/28/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 73-48
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|3/18/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Ocean Center
