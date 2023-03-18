Alabama vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) are 8.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Alabama
|-8.5
|142.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 23 times.
- The average total in Alabama's games this year is 151.3, 8.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 20-12-0 this season.
- This season, Alabama has been favored 28 times and won 26, or 92.9%, of those games.
- Alabama has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite 16 times this season and won all of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.
Alabama vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|23
|71.9%
|82.6
|152.9
|68.7
|131.9
|149.8
|Maryland
|8
|25.8%
|70.3
|152.9
|63.2
|131.9
|136.7
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Alabama has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- The Crimson Tide average 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins allow.
- When Alabama puts up more than 63.2 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|20-12-0
|10-8
|15-17-0
|Maryland
|20-11-0
|1-0
|11-20-0
Alabama vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits
|Alabama
|Maryland
|15-0
|Home Record
|16-1
|9-3
|Away Record
|2-9
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-4-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.6
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-8-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.