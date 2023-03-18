The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Maryland Terrapins at 9:40 PM ET. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Terrapins' Jahmir Young are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its most recent game against Texas A&M-CC, 96-75, on Thursday. Nick Pringle starred with 19 points, plus 15 rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Pringle 19 15 0 0 0 0 Mark Sears 15 1 3 1 0 3 Jahvon Quinerly 13 1 1 0 0 1

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller averages 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.6% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Noah Clowney is putting up 10.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Mark Sears posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako posts 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Jahvon Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)