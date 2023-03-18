Saturday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) versus the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at TBA on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland is projected to cover the spread (8.5) versus Alabama. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 144.5 total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -375, Maryland +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama has a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season compared to Maryland, who is 20-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 15-17-0 and the Terrapins are 11-20-0. The two teams average 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +486 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 68.7 per contest (139th in college basketball).

The 41.0 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank first in the nation, and are 8.1 more than the 32.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

Alabama knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.