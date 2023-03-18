Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|142.5
|-450
|+333
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-8.5)
|143
|-410
|+330
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 35 games have hit the over.
- Maryland has covered 21 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 32 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have experienced the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +450.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.
