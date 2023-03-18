The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will compete with the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 9:40 PM.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Terrapins games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

The Crimson Tide have had the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +450.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.