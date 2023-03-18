Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will compete with the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips at 9:40 PM.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-9)
|144.5
|-410
|+330
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Maryland has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Terrapins games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
- The Crimson Tide have had the 62nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +450.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.
