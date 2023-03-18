The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) take on the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.

In the Crimson Tide's 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Maryland has put together a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Terrapins' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Alabama is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have jumped from +5000 at the start of the season to +500, the 62nd-biggest change among all teams.

Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

