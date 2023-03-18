Alabama vs. Maryland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 9:40 PM.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+350
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-9)
|144.5
|-390
|+320
Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alabama is 20-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Maryland has compiled a 21-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 32 times this year.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- Alabama's national championship odds (+500) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 62nd-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the beginning to +500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.
