Alabama vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) going head to head at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at TBA on March 18.
The Crimson Tide's most recent contest was a 71-58 loss to Kentucky on Thursday.
Alabama vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Alabama vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in a 63-58 win on January 15 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
- Alabama has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 15
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 5
- 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 23
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide put up 69.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +303 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
- In SEC games, Alabama has averaged 3.5 fewer points (66.4) than overall (69.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Crimson Tide score 70.0 points per game. On the road, they average 70.1.
- Alabama is allowing fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (64.3).
- The Crimson Tide have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 66.1 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points their than season average of 69.9.
