Saturday's contest between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) going head to head at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at TBA on March 18.

The Crimson Tide's most recent contest was a 71-58 loss to Kentucky on Thursday.

Alabama vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Baylor Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • The Crimson Tide defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in a 63-58 win on January 15 -- their signature victory of the season.
  • The Crimson Tide have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).
  • Alabama has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 15
  • 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on December 29
  • 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26
  • 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 5
  • 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Crimson Tide put up 69.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +303 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
  • In SEC games, Alabama has averaged 3.5 fewer points (66.4) than overall (69.9) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide score 70.0 points per game. On the road, they average 70.1.
  • Alabama is allowing fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (64.3).
  • The Crimson Tide have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 66.1 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points their than season average of 69.9.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.