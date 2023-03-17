An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 5-seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) take the court against the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 2:00 PM, on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline VCU Moneyline
BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) 122.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Saint Mary's (CA) (-4) 123 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 123.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends

  • Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 17-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Gaels' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • VCU has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • Rams games have gone over the point total 14 out of 34 times this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
  • The Gaels were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The Rams' national championship odds have dropped from +20000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.
  • VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

