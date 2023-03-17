The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.

Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.

The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +70000

+70000 With odds of +70000, Kent State has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

