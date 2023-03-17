The No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) are trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (22-8) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 10.3 more points per game (71.5) than the Bluejays allow (61.2).

Mississippi State has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Creighton's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Bluejays record are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (59).

Creighton is 19-4 when scoring more than 59 points.

Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

This year the Bluejays are shooting 43.8% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Bulldogs give up.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 Butler W 74-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 3/4/2023 Seton Hall W 75-74 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/5/2023 Villanova L 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/17/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule