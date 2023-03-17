How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) meet on Friday at 1:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TNT.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have made.
- Baylor is 15-4 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 266th.
- The Bears record 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos give up (65.6).
- When Baylor scores more than 65.6 points, it is 18-6.
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- UCSB is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 71st.
- The Gauchos put up an average of 72.2 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bears give up.
- When UCSB gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 23-7.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Baylor has fared better at home this season, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game on the road.
- The Bears are giving up 66.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (75.9).
- At home, Baylor is draining one more treys per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
UCSB Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 UCSB is averaging 5.7 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (69.6).
- At home the Gauchos are allowing 65.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they are on the road (67.1).
- At home, UCSB drains 6.9 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 74-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Ball Arena
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 64-54
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 92-87
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/11/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-62
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/17/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Ball Arena
